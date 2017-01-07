Men’s World Cup Giant Slalom Results

|By The Associated Press
|Saturday
|At Adelboden, Switzerland
1. Alexis Pinturault, France, 2 minutes, 23.99 seconds.
2. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 2:24.03.
3. Philipp Schoerghofer, Austria, 2:25.93.
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 2:26.02.
5. Mathieu Faivre, France, 2:26.04.
6. Matts Olsson, Sweden, 2:26.07.
7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 2:26.19.
8. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 2:26.26.
9. Florian Eisath, Italy, 2:26.76.
10. Samu Torsti, Finland, 2:26.93.
11. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 2:27.05.
12. Steve Missillier, France, 2:27.22.
13. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 2:27.30.
14. Krystof Kryzl, Czech Republic, 2:27.35.
15. Zan Kranjec, Slovenia, 2:27.39.
16. Filip Zubcic, Croatia, 2:27.53.
17. Bjoernar Neteland, Norway, 2:27.55.
18. Manuel Feller, Austria, 2:27.60.
19. Tommy Ford, United States, 2:27.71.
20. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 2:27.86.
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 760 points.
2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 647.
3. Mathieu Faivre, France, 457.
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 418.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 349.
6. Philipp Schoerghofer, Austria, 286.
7. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 277.
8. Thomas Fanara, France, 255.
9. Ted Ligety, United States, 234.
10. Florian Eisath, Italy, 228.
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 833.
2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 565.
3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 492.
4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 491.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 335.
6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 316.
7. Mathieu Faivre, France, 315.
8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 291.
9. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 237.
10. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 220.