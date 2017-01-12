Mentor vs. student: Falcons’ Quinn against Seahawks’ Carroll

SEATTLE (11-5-1) at ATLANTA (11-5)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seahawks 7-8-1, Falcons 10-6

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 10-6

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Falcons 26-24, Oct. 16

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Lions 26-6; Falcons had bye, beat Saints 38-32 in season finale

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 8, Falcons No. 4

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (10).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Matt Bryant’s 49-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining gave Falcons 30-28 divisional playoff win over Seahawks on Jan. 13, 2013. … Seattle RB Thomas Rawls, who missed regular-season win over Falcons with leg injury, rushed for franchise postseason-record 161 yards with TD against Lions last week. Without Rawls, Seahawks had only 72 yards rushing against Falcons. … Seahawks have only one postseason win with less than 100 yards rushing under coach Pete Carroll. … Seahawks need two wins to reach Super Bowl for third time in four years. … Russell Wilson’s 64 wins, including postseason, are most for starting QB in first five seasons in NFL history. Wilson’s 8-3 in 11 career postseason starts. He has thrown for 18 TDs with nine INTs in those games. … WR Doug Baldwin has team-record 50 postseason catches, including 11 for 104 yards with TD last week. … . TE Jimmy Graham has eight TD catches in last 10 games against Falcons. … DE Cliff Avril had two sacks last week. … A loss would end Falcons’ 25-year stay in Georgia Dome. New Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open next season. … Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, former Seattle defensive coordinator, will be making postseason debut as coach in second season with team. … Falcons 4-3 at home in playoffs. Overall, Atlanta has lost five of last six playoff games. … QB Matt Ryan’s 117.1 passer rating led NFL and was fifth best in league history. Ryan set Falcons record with 4,944 yards passing to rank second in league. … Ryan is 1-4 in playoffs. … WR Julio Jones second in NFL with 1,409 yards receiving despite missing two games with toe injury. … DE Dwight Freeney’s 10 career postseason sacks tied for third among active players. … Second-year LB Vic Beasley Jr. led NFL with 15 ½ sacks. … LB Deion Jones (106) and S Keanu Neal (105) led NFL rookies in tackles. … RB Devonta Freeman ran for 1,079 yards, his second straight 1,000-yard season. … Atlanta held four of last six opponents under 20 points. Fantasy Tip: Atlanta WR Taylor Gabriel’s seven TDs, including one rushing, were one more than All-Pro Jones. Gabriel had five TD catches in last six games.

