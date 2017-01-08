Sports Listen

Merchant returns for Michigan State’s win over Nebraska

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 12:34 am
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant returned Saturday night for her team’s game against Nebraska after fainting while coaching the Spartans the previous weekend.

Merchant fainted during a 74-47 win over Illinois on Jan. 1. She spent a night at a hospital and was released Monday. Associate head coach Amaka Agugua filled in for Merchant at Purdue on Wednesday, but Merchant was back for the team’s 93-73 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State.

Topics:
Sports News
