Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 Next Story Coe asked to give more evidence to British doping inquiry
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Messi statue in Argentina…

Messi statue in Argentina vandalized; torso, head sliced off

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 11:36 am
Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A statue in Buenos Aires of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi has been vandalized, with the head, torso and arms all being removed — leaving only the legs and a soccer ball on display.

The statue was installed in late June, just shortly after Argentina and Messi lost the final of the Copa America against Chile.

The city government says it is working to reconstruct the statue.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The Messi statue is among several others in the area, all of them dedicated to Argentine sports stars. They include a figure of basketball player Manu Ginobili, tennis players Gabriela Sabatini and Guillermo Vilas, Formula One champion Juan Manuel Fangio, and hockey player Luciana Aymar.

Advertisement

Vandals also stole the racket from Sabatini’s statue.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Messi statue in Argentina…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 Next Story Coe asked to give more evidence to British doping inquiry