Metropolitan-Pacific Sum

|Metropolitan
|2
|2—4
|Pacific
|3
|0—3
First Period_1, Pacific, Pavelski 2 (Doughty, Carter), 10:22. 2, Metropolitan, S.Jones 2 (Hall, Faulk), 11:25. 3, Metropolitan, Faulk 1 (Tavares), 14:09. 4, Pacific, Mcdavid 2 (Kesler), 14:40. 5, Pacific, Horvat 2 (Gaudreau), 17:52.
Second Period_6, Metropolitan, Atkinson 3, 14:57. 7, Metropolitan, Simmonds 3 (Hall), 15:02.
Shots on Goal_Metropolitan 7-11_18. Pacific 12-5_17.
Power-play opportunities_Metropolitan 0 of 0; Pacific 0 of 0.
Goalies_Metropolitan, Holtby(5 shots-5 saves), Bobrovsky(12-9). Pacific, Smith(11-9), M.Jones(7-5).
A_18,665 (18,118). T_0:40.
Referees_Mike Leggo, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.