Miami edges Boston College 78-77

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Junior Ja’Quan Newton scored a career-high 23 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds Wednesday night, and the Miami Hurricanes beat Boston College for the 12th time in a row since 2010, 78-77.

The Eagles trailed by 17 points with nine minutes left before rallying. Boston College’s Ky Bowman made one of two free throws with six seconds left to make it 76-74, but Miami’s Bruce Brown sank two free throws with five seconds to go, sealing the victory.

Jerome Robinson, who finished with 27 points and six assist, made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Boston College.

Miami (13-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak and won despite going the final five minutes of each half without a basket.

The Eagles (9-12, 2-6) lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.