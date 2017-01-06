Sports Listen

Micah Seaborn scores 25 points; Monmouth beats Iona 92-74

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:36 pm
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Micah Seaborn scored 25 points and Monmouth rolled to a 92-74 victory over Iona on Friday night.

Seaborn was 10 of 17 from the floor. Chris Brady and Justin Robinson added 18 points apiece for the Hawks (11-5, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing skid, their longest since 2014. Iona (9-7, 2-3) has lost four of its last five.

Sam Cassell Jr. had 20 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the Gaels. Iona Jordan Washington scored 17 points, and Rickey McGill made just 1 of 8 field goals, but was 9-of-10 shooting from the line and finished with 11 points and five assists.

Monmouth had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 54-41 at the break. Robinson’s 3-pointer with 9:14 to play stretched the Hawks’ lead to 20 points.

