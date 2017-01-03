Sports Listen

Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers: No decision yet on future

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:25 pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan star Jabrill Peppers says he hasn’t made a decision on his future.

After a report Tuesday on Forbes.com said he was heading to the NFL, a tweet calling the report “false” appeared on Peppers’ account. A subsequent tweet said: “This is going to be one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

Peppers, a junior linebacker, is credited with playing 15 positions this season. He missed the Orange Bowl after hurting his left hamstring. No. 6 Michigan lost to No. 10 Florida State 33-32.

Peppers finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2016.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

