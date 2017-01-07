Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Northern Colorado beats Northern Arizona 83-79
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mika, Bryant help power…

Mika, Bryant help power BYU in 91-62 rout of Pacific

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 11:16 pm
Share

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Eric Mika scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Elijah Bryant added another 17 off the bench as BYU rolled to a 91-62 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

The Cougars roared to an 18-point lead by intermission and pushed it to a 20-point advantage when L.J. Rose hit a 3-pointer with 18:39 left and the lead reached as many as 34 points down the stretch.

TJ Haws had 15 points for the Cougars, who shot 50.8 percent from the field (31 of 61) and outrebounded Pacific by 10, 49-39.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

BYU (12-5, 3-1 West Coast Conference) now is 9-1 at home this season.

Advertisement

Anthony Townes hit 8 of 14 from the field to lead Pacific (7-10, 1-3) with 18 points, but the Tigers were just 24 of 70 from the field, including 4 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jacob Lampkin added 10 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mika, Bryant help power…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Northern Colorado beats Northern Arizona 83-79