Miles paces N. Colorado past S. Utah in an 89-71 win

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — DJ Miles scored 28 points, Jordan Davis had 24 points and Northern Colorado beat Southern Utah 89-71 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

The last time the Bears won, and topped 80 points, was on Jan. 7 in an 83-79 win against Northern Arizona.

Northern Colorado (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky) seized control early and led by double figures for all but one possession in the second half. Miles finished shooting 6 for 9 from the floor — including 5 for 7 from 3-point range — and was 11 for 12 at the free throw line.

Davis distributed six assists and Jonah Radebaugh and Chaz Glotta each scored 11. Glotta finished with seven rebounds and Radebaugh had four steals. The Bears posted 12 steals.

Randy Onwuasor led Southern Utah (4-18, 2-7) with 16 points, Decardo Day 12 points, and John Marshall had 10, five rebounds and three steals.