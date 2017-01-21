Sports Listen

Miller ties career best, Missouri St. beats Bradley 76-62

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 5:31 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dequon Miller matched his career high with 24 points and Alize Johnson added 13 points while grabbing 13 rebounds as Missouri State pulled away late to beat Bradley 76-62 on Saturday.

Johnson, who garnered his 12th double-double this season and had his ninth straight game with 10 or more rebounds, hauled in seven offensive boards.

Miller drilled 3 of 5 from distance and Chris Kendrix chipped in 17 points with four steals and one block.

Missouri State (14-7, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 41-31 at the break and was up 59-50 at the midpoint of the second period. A Koch Bar jumper closed the gap to 59-55 with 6:32 left but Kendrix made two free throws and Johnson drilled a 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead two minutes later and the Bears cruised home.

DonteThomas had 17 points and Jayden Hodgson added 16 for Bradley (8-13, 3-5).

