Minor league hockey team bus rolls over; no serious injuries

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A bus carrying a minor league hockey team was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 74 outside Peoria, Illinois.

The charter bus was carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team. The team was traveling Thursday to Peoria for a weekend series against the Rivermen.

Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers told the Journal Star in Peoria (http://bit.ly/2k5qOxt ) that it appears members of the team suffered only “bumps and bruises,” and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash.

The Cottonmouths are scheduled to play the Rivermen on Friday and Saturday.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com