Mississippi State team helps woman after car accident

By BRYAN LAZARE January 8, 2017 9:43 am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A change in travel plans for the Mississippi State basketball team proved to be good fortune for a woman who was pulled out of her vehicle after a one-car accident.

The Bulldogs were supposed to fly from Columbus, Mississippi, to Baton Rouge for their Southeastern Conference game Saturday against LSU. However, the deicer on the Mississippi State airplane failed to work, so the team took a bus to Baton Rouge.

Around 3:55 p.m. Friday, a car heading north on Interstate 55 went out of control. The car, which was about 200 yards ahead, spun out in front of the southbound-heading Mississippi State bus. The car flipped over.

The woman, who was unconscious at the time, was pulled out of her car by three people on the bus. Mississippi State basketball trainer Ryan Dotson evaluated the woman, who was taken into the bus until first responders arrived.

“I was there to check her out,” Dotson said. “She was very compliant. She knew her name and seemed to be coherent. I did an evaluation and checked for a concussion. We then got her into the bus. She just had a knee injury.”

Mississippi State beat LSU 95-78 on Saturday.

Sports News
