Missouri State holds off Evansville from the line, 55-51

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:29 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dequon Miller converted three of four free throws in the final nine seconds to help Missouri State hold on to beat Evansville, 55-51 Wednesday night.

Jaylon Brown’s layup with 11 seconds left got Evansville within one, 52-51. After a Missouri State timeout Miller drew a foul from Dru Smith and converted both free throws with :09 left. Brown turned the ball over three seconds later and Miller again drew a foul from Smith, this time hitting the first of two from the line.

Jarrid Rhodes scored 14 points and Miller added another 13 to lead the Bears (12-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley).

Missouri State converted just one of every three shots from the field (19 of 57 for 33.3 percent), including 8 of 23 from long range.

Brown and Ryan Taylor each scored 19 points for the Purple Aces (10-8, 1-4). Evansville shot 21 of 50 (42 percent) from the field.

Sports News
