Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 69, Cornell 59
American U. 67, Colgate 64
Boston U. 75, Lehigh 61
Bucknell 84, Army 76
Canisius 82, Siena 79
Coll. of Charleston 65, Delaware 56
Columbia 98, Maine 73
Fairfield 93, Iona 87
Holy Cross 51, Navy 50
Lafayette 78, Loyola (Md.) 69
Marist 90, Manhattan 88, OT
Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Valley Forge Christian 65
Merrimack 67, Dominican (NY) 65
New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 50
Northeastern 75, Drexel 70, OT
Quinnipiac 81, Niagara 78
Salisbury 99, Washington (Md.) 84
St. Peter’s 71, Monmouth (NJ) 61
Vermont 82, Harvard 71
William & Mary 95, Hofstra 93, OT
Wilmington (Del.) 91, Dist. of Columbia 81
Yale 88, Hartford 72
Yeshiva 65, FDU-Florham 49
SOUTH
James Madison 64, Towson 44
Kennesaw St. 76, Tennessee St. 73
Lane 97, Morehouse 84
Marshall 89, Furman 72
North Florida 102, Palm Beach Atlantic 67
Old Dominion 55, North Texas 48
Rice 89, Charlotte 70
SE Louisiana 74, Incarnate Word 63
Samford 70, W. Carolina 65
Stetson 95, Ave Maria 72
The Citadel 104, Wofford 103, OT
UNC Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 68
UNC Wilmington 79, Elon 63
W. Kentucky 69, FIU 66
MIDWEST
Lawrence 68, Knox 61
SC-Upstate 84, UMKC 75
St. Scholastica 94, Nebraska Wesleyan 89
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.