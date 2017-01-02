Sports Listen

Monday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:43 pm
EAST

Albany (NY) 69, Cornell 59

American U. 67, Colgate 64

Boston U. 75, Lehigh 61

Bucknell 84, Army 76

Canisius 82, Siena 79

Coll. of Charleston 65, Delaware 56

Columbia 98, Maine 73

Fairfield 93, Iona 87

Holy Cross 51, Navy 50

Lafayette 78, Loyola (Md.) 69

Marist 90, Manhattan 88, OT

Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Valley Forge Christian 65

Merrimack 67, Dominican (NY) 65

New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 50

Northeastern 75, Drexel 70, OT

Quinnipiac 81, Niagara 78

Salisbury 99, Washington (Md.) 84

St. Peter’s 71, Monmouth (NJ) 61

Vermont 82, Harvard 71

William & Mary 95, Hofstra 93, OT

Wilmington (Del.) 91, Dist. of Columbia 81

Yale 88, Hartford 72

Yeshiva 65, FDU-Florham 49

SOUTH

James Madison 64, Towson 44

Kennesaw St. 76, Tennessee St. 73

Lane 97, Morehouse 84

Marshall 89, Furman 72

North Florida 102, Palm Beach Atlantic 67

Old Dominion 55, North Texas 48

Rice 89, Charlotte 70

SE Louisiana 74, Incarnate Word 63

Samford 70, W. Carolina 65

Stetson 95, Ave Maria 72

The Citadel 104, Wofford 103, OT

UNC Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 68

UNC Wilmington 79, Elon 63

W. Kentucky 69, FIU 66

MIDWEST

Lawrence 68, Knox 61

SC-Upstate 84, UMKC 75

St. Scholastica 94, Nebraska Wesleyan 89

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Topics:
Sports News
