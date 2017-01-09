Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Georgetown 83, St. John’s 55
John Jay 74, Baruch 60
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
St. Peter’s 58, Quinnipiac 54
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 81, Christian Brothers 69
Appalachian St. 70, Arkansas St. 57
Augusta 83, Clayton St. 73
Belmont Abbey 74, Lees-McRae 71
Coastal Carolina 66, UALR 63
Coppin St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 73
Cumberlands 68, Campbellsville 66
Fayetteville St. 80, Bowie St. 71
Georgetown (Ky.) 84, Life 74
Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 79
Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 62
Hampton 84, Savannah St. 80
Jackson St. 65, Southern U. 61
Lee 66, West Florida 64
Lindsey Wilson 90, Cumberland (Tenn.) 78
MVSU 73, Alabama St. 70
Md.-Eastern Shore 99, NC A&T 88
Milligan 94, Point (Ga.) 86
Tenn. Wesleyan 87, Voorhees 74
Troy 80, Georgia St. 77
Union (Tenn.) 97, North Alabama 76
Virginia St. 75, Johnson C. Smith 62
Virginia Union 83, St. Augustine’s 75
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 115, Olivet 60
Grand View 80, Benedictine (Kan.) 75
MidAm Nazarene 74, Baker 73
William Penn 97, Clarke 76
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 81, Alabama A&M 65
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.