Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 87, Penn St.-Altoona 79
Holy Cross 63, American U. 55
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Iona 84, Quinnipiac 74
Niagara 91, Canisius 84
St. Peter’s 56, Rider 51
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 91, Coastal Carolina 80
Georgia St. 83, Appalachian St. 72
NC State 84, Duke 82
Winthrop at Pfeiffer, ccd.
MIDWEST
Green Bay 83, Cleveland St. 73
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 89, TCU 76
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.