Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Basketball

Monday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:44 pm
Share

EAST

Baruch 87, Penn St.-Altoona 79

Holy Cross 63, American U. 55

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Iona 84, Quinnipiac 74

Advertisement

Niagara 91, Canisius 84

St. Peter’s 56, Rider 51

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 91, Coastal Carolina 80

Georgia St. 83, Appalachian St. 72

NC State 84, Duke 82

Winthrop at Pfeiffer, ccd.

MIDWEST

Green Bay 83, Cleveland St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 89, TCU 76

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended