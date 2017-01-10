Sports Listen

Sports News

Monday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:16 am
EAST

Georgetown 83, St. John’s 55

John Jay 74, Baruch 60

St. Peter’s 58, Quinnipiac 54

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 81, Christian Brothers 69

Appalachian St. 70, Arkansas St. 57

Augusta 83, Clayton St. 73

Belmont Abbey 74, Lees-McRae 71

Coastal Carolina 66, UALR 63

Coppin St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 73

Cumberlands 68, Campbellsville 66

Fayetteville St. 80, Bowie St. 71

Georgetown (Ky.) 84, Life 74

Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 79

Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 62

Hampton 84, Savannah St. 80

Jackson St. 65, Southern U. 61

Lee 66, West Florida 64

Lindsey Wilson 90, Cumberland (Tenn.) 78

MVSU 73, Alabama St. 70

Md.-Eastern Shore 99, NC A&T 88

Milligan 94, Point (Ga.) 86

Tenn. Wesleyan 87, Voorhees 74

Troy 80, Georgia St. 77

Union (Tenn.) 97, North Alabama 76

Virginia St. 75, Johnson C. Smith 62

Virginia Union 83, St. Augustine’s 75

MIDWEST

Evangel 79, Culver-Stockton 76

Fort Wayne 115, Olivet 60

Grand View 80, Benedictine (Kan.) 75

MidAm Nazarene 74, Baker 73

Mount Mercy 83, Graceland 72

William Penn 97, Clarke 76

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 81, Alabama A&M 65

FAR WEST

No scores reported

Topics:
Sports News
