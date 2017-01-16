Monday’s Scores

Grayson County 40, Bland County 33
Harlan Co., Ky. 75, Lee High 60
Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 66, TPLS Christian 58
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Lebanon 52, Richlands 44
Narrows 62, Auburn 26
Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 15
T.C. Williams 38, Miami Norland, Fla. 21
Eastern Montgomery 66, Rural Retreat 61
Giles 81, Auburn 68
James River-Buchanan 75, Staunton River 52
James Wood 57, Clarke County 47
Paul VI 83, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73
Richlands 65, Lebanon 41
|Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Salesianum, Del. 52, Flint Hill 45
Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 62, Benedictine 53