Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Brady’s a beast in leading Monmouth past Canisius 76-72
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 9:30 pm
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grayson County 40, Bland County 33

Harlan Co., Ky. 75, Lee High 60

Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 66, TPLS Christian 58

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Lebanon 52, Richlands 44

Advertisement

Narrows 62, Auburn 26

Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 15

T.C. Williams 38, Miami Norland, Fla. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Montgomery 66, Rural Retreat 61

Giles 81, Auburn 68

James River-Buchanan 75, Staunton River 52

James Wood 57, Clarke County 47

Paul VI 83, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73

Richlands 65, Lebanon 41

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Salesianum, Del. 52, Flint Hill 45

MLK Tournament

Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 62, Benedictine 53

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Brady’s a beast in leading Monmouth past Canisius 76-72