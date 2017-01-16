Sports Listen

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 11:44 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 46, E.C. Glass 23

Buffalo Gap 45, Fort Defiance 33

Carlisle 49, Trinity Christian, N.C. 46

Giles 68, Graham 59

Grafton 48, Smithfield 25

Grayson County 40, Bland County 33

Harlan Co., Ky. 75, Lee High 60

Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 66, TPLS Christian 58

Kenston Forest 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38

Lebanon 52, Richlands 44

Narrows 62, Auburn 26

Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 15

T.C. Williams 38, Miami Norland, Fla. 21

MLK Jr. Showcase

Montcalm, W.Va. 45, Mountain Mission 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Craig County vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 64, E.C. Glass 52

Brookville 76, Heritage-Lynchburg 67

Carlisle 59, Timberlake Christian 44

Eastern Montgomery 66, Rural Retreat 61

Fort Defiance 62, Buffalo Gap 35

George Mason 55, Rappahannock County 52

Giles 81, Auburn 68

Grafton 44, Poquoson 39

Harlan Co., Ky. 74, Lee High 55

James River-Buchanan 75, Staunton River 52

James Wood 57, Clarke County 47

Liberty Christian 68, Jefferson Forest 36

Moorefield, W.Va. 75, Strasburg 70

Oscar Smith 54, Norview 46

Paul VI 83, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73

Richlands 65, Lebanon 41

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 58, Middleburg Academy 52

Rock Ridge 57, Dominion 53

Rustburg 52, Liberty-Bedford 48

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 62, Riverheads 53

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Salesianum, Del. 52, Flint Hill 45

Lake Taylor Tournament

Hampton Roads 52, Lake Taylor 46

MLK Tournament

Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 62, Benedictine 53

Topics:
Sports News
