Monday’s Scores

Amherst County 46, E.C. Glass 23
Buffalo Gap 45, Fort Defiance 33
Carlisle 49, Trinity Christian, N.C. 46
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Giles 68, Graham 59
Grafton 48, Smithfield 25
Grayson County 40, Bland County 33
Harlan Co., Ky. 75, Lee High 60
Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 66, TPLS Christian 58
Kenston Forest 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38
Lebanon 52, Richlands 44
Narrows 62, Auburn 26
Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 15
T.C. Williams 38, Miami Norland, Fla. 21
Montcalm, W.Va. 45, Mountain Mission 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Craig County vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 8.
Amherst County 64, E.C. Glass 52
Brookville 76, Heritage-Lynchburg 67
Carlisle 59, Timberlake Christian 44
Eastern Montgomery 66, Rural Retreat 61
Fort Defiance 62, Buffalo Gap 35
George Mason 55, Rappahannock County 52
Giles 81, Auburn 68
Grafton 44, Poquoson 39
Harlan Co., Ky. 74, Lee High 55
James River-Buchanan 75, Staunton River 52
James Wood 57, Clarke County 47
Liberty Christian 68, Jefferson Forest 36
Moorefield, W.Va. 75, Strasburg 70
Oscar Smith 54, Norview 46
Paul VI 83, Gonzaga College, D.C. 73
Richlands 65, Lebanon 41
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 58, Middleburg Academy 52
Rock Ridge 57, Dominion 53
Rustburg 52, Liberty-Bedford 48
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 62, Riverheads 53
|Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Salesianum, Del. 52, Flint Hill 45
Hampton Roads 52, Lake Taylor 46
Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 62, Benedictine 53