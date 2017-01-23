Sports Listen

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:41 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appomattox Regional 59, Windsor 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Booker T. Washington 44

Broadwater Academy 54, Denbigh Baptist 31

Buckingham County 45, Prince Edward County 44, OT

Buffalo Gap 40, Nelson County 21

Carlisle 32, Greensboro Day, N.C. 27

Christiansburg 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 15

Cosby 63, Midlothian 40

Culpeper 45, Spotsylvania 39

Eastern Mennonite 39, North Cross 20

Eastern View 48, King George 42

Giles 79, Auburn 55

Heritage (Leesburg) 47, John Champe 36

Holy Cross Regional 48, Lynchburg Home School 45

Honaker 58, Holston 19

Isle of Wight Academy 64, Alliance Christian 13

James River-Midlothian 49, Patrick Henry-Ashland 27

Loudoun County 46, Freedom (South Riding) 35

Loudoun Valley 89, Dominion 64

Marion 60, Rural Retreat 48

Massaponax 68, Riverbend 31

Monacan 91, Clover Hill 20

Park View-Sterling 56, Rock Ridge 47

Parry McCluer 62, Glenvar 28

Poquoson 55, Mathews 34

Quantico 39, St. Michael 24

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42, Madison County 38

T.C. Williams 62, Mount Vernon 22

Timberlake Christian 61, Fuqua School 20

Virginia High 68, John Battle 54

Western Albemarle 52, Powhatan 20

Western Branch 62, Indian River 45

William Monroe 57, Clarke County 44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 76, Brookville 59

Auburn 67, Narrows 58

Blacksburg 73, Salem 66

Buckingham County 72, Prince Edward County 46

Carroll County 53, Grayson County 40

Central Lunenburg 67, William Campbell 55

Colonial Forge 71, Colgan 41

Covington 85, Eastern Montgomery 58

Deep Creek 78, Wilson Memorial 61

Eastern View 85, King George 57

Freedom (South Riding) 68, Loudoun County 56

George Wythe-Richmond 55, James River-Midlothian 49

Glenvar 71, James River-Buchanan 63

Goochland 44, Maggie Walker 39

Graham 73, Bland County 35

Heritage (Leesburg) 73, John Champe 70

Isle of Wight Academy 59, Alliance Christian 44

John Battle 54, Virginia High 36

Liberty Christian 71, Heritage-Lynchburg 61

Loudoun Valley 89, Dominion 64

Madison County 78, Strasburg 54

Magna Vista 58, Christiansburg 49

Manchester 67, Amelia County 55

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 28

Midlothian 43, Cosby 41

Monacan 58, Clover Hill 57

Nottoway 56, Randolph Henry 43

Osbourn 62, Stafford 60, OT

Parry McCluer 51, Craig County 17

Quantico 72, St. Michael 57

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 38

Rock Ridge 57, Park View-Sterling 42

Rustburg 43, Jefferson Forest 38

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 74, Parkway Christian 56

SPIRIT Home School 78, Yeshivah 47

Spotsylvania 74, Culpeper 73

Veritas Christian Academy 46, Elijah House Academy 26

Warhill 65, Colonial Heights 63

Western Albemarle 61, Powhatan 49

Western Branch 70, Indian River 54

William Monroe 63, Clarke County 46

Woodgrove 45, Riverside 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benedictine vs. St. John Paul the Great, ppd.

