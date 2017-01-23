Monday’s Scores

Appomattox Regional 59, Windsor 25
Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Booker T. Washington 44
Broadwater Academy 54, Denbigh Baptist 31
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Buckingham County 45, Prince Edward County 44, OT
Buffalo Gap 40, Nelson County 21
Carlisle 32, Greensboro Day, N.C. 27
Christiansburg 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
Colonial Beach 47, Washington & Lee 15
Cosby 63, Midlothian 40
Culpeper 45, Spotsylvania 39
Eastern Mennonite 39, North Cross 20
Eastern View 48, King George 42
Giles 79, Auburn 55
Heritage (Leesburg) 47, John Champe 36
Holy Cross Regional 48, Lynchburg Home School 45
Honaker 58, Holston 19
Isle of Wight Academy 64, Alliance Christian 13
James River-Midlothian 49, Patrick Henry-Ashland 27
Loudoun County 46, Freedom (South Riding) 35
Loudoun Valley 89, Dominion 64
Marion 60, Rural Retreat 48
Massaponax 68, Riverbend 31
Monacan 91, Clover Hill 20
Park View-Sterling 56, Rock Ridge 47
Parry McCluer 62, Glenvar 28
Poquoson 55, Mathews 34
Quantico 39, St. Michael 24
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42, Madison County 38
T.C. Williams 62, Mount Vernon 22
Timberlake Christian 61, Fuqua School 20
Virginia High 68, John Battle 54
Western Albemarle 52, Powhatan 20
Western Branch 62, Indian River 45
William Monroe 57, Clarke County 44
Amherst County 76, Brookville 59
Auburn 67, Narrows 58
Blacksburg 73, Salem 66
Buckingham County 72, Prince Edward County 46
Carroll County 53, Grayson County 40
Central Lunenburg 67, William Campbell 55
Colonial Forge 71, Colgan 41
Covington 85, Eastern Montgomery 58
Deep Creek 78, Wilson Memorial 61
Eastern View 85, King George 57
Freedom (South Riding) 68, Loudoun County 56
George Wythe-Richmond 55, James River-Midlothian 49
Glenvar 71, James River-Buchanan 63
Goochland 44, Maggie Walker 39
Graham 73, Bland County 35
Heritage (Leesburg) 73, John Champe 70
Isle of Wight Academy 59, Alliance Christian 44
John Battle 54, Virginia High 36
Liberty Christian 71, Heritage-Lynchburg 61
Loudoun Valley 89, Dominion 64
Madison County 78, Strasburg 54
Magna Vista 58, Christiansburg 49
Manchester 67, Amelia County 55
Marion 54, Rural Retreat 28
Midlothian 43, Cosby 41
Monacan 58, Clover Hill 57
Nottoway 56, Randolph Henry 43
Osbourn 62, Stafford 60, OT
Parry McCluer 51, Craig County 17
Quantico 72, St. Michael 57
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 38
Rock Ridge 57, Park View-Sterling 42
Rustburg 43, Jefferson Forest 38
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 74, Parkway Christian 56
SPIRIT Home School 78, Yeshivah 47
Spotsylvania 74, Culpeper 73
Veritas Christian Academy 46, Elijah House Academy 26
Warhill 65, Colonial Heights 63
Western Albemarle 61, Powhatan 49
Western Branch 70, Indian River 54
William Monroe 63, Clarke County 46
Woodgrove 45, Riverside 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benedictine vs. St. John Paul the Great, ppd.