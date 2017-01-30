Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:07 pm < a min read
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Carver Vo- Tech 81, KASA 44

Elkton 70, Havre de Grace 61

Gerstell Academy 74, Friends 70

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Kent County 90, Queen Annes County 73

Advertisement

River Hill 66, Manchester Valley 34

St. Mary’s 71, Severn 62

Westminster 60, Mt. Hebron 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Carver Arts & Tech vs. Owings Mills, ppd.

Hereford vs. Loch Raven, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bel Air 55, North Harford 21

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 59, Hancock 30

Kent County 65, Queen Annes County 12

McDonogh School 73, Roland Park Country 38

Middletown 61, Francis Scott Key 31

Mt. Hebron 57, Westminster 55

Northeast – AA 54, St. Peter and Paul 52

Saint James 51, Smithsburg 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Delmar, Del. vs. Col. Richardson, ppd.

Dundalk vs. New Town, ppd.

Loch Raven vs. Hereford, ppd.

Patterson Mill vs. Dulaney, ppd.

Woodlawn vs. Coppin Academy, ppd.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended