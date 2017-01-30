Sports Listen

Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denbigh 61, Jamestown 44

Grafton 47, Poquoson 39

Holy Cross Regional 44, Chatham Hall 23

Manassas Park 45, Mountain View Christian Academy 29

Mathews 42, Northumberland 15

Monacan 64, George Wythe-Richmond 24

Norfolk Christian 64, Nandua 41

Seton School 67, Christ Chapel Academy 43

Trinity Christian School 32, Calvary Temple School 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Letcher County Central, Ky. vs. Central Wise, ccd.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista 53, Prince Edward County 47

Glenvar 82, Grayson County 52

Jamestown 78, Tabb 60

Landstown 54, Lloyd Bird 50

Northwood 86, Chilhowie 62

Smithfield 74, Bruton 54

Steward School 80, Greenbrier Christian 60

York 48, Mathews 46

Sports News
Recommended