Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Announced C Cody Zeller was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Announced the resignation of coach Gary Kubiak.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Lavar Edwards, WR Marcus Leak, S Stefan McClure, CB Tevin Mitchel, QB Stephen Morris, G Adam Redmond and WR Tevaun Smith to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Sterling Bailey, WR Moritz Bohringer, TE Kyle Carter, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Marquis Lucas, CB Tre Roberson, RB Bishop Sankey, OT Austin Shepherd and S Cedric Thompson to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed C Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from Winnipeg. Recalled D Kevin Connauton from Tucson (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed F Reid Boucher off waivers from Nashville. Assigned D Yohann Auvitu to Albany (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely and D Maxim Lamarche were loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin will leave the team. Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator.

DUKE — Announced men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is taking a leave of absence to have lower back surgery. Named Jeff Capel interim coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Reinstated men’s senior basketball G Sindarius Thornwell from suspension.

TCU — Announced sophomore QB Foster Sawyer is transferring.