Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Ben Allison and OF Collins Cuthrell to contract extensions.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Yeicok Calderon.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Announced C Cody Zeller was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson, CB Charles Gaines, RB Cedric O’Neal, S Joe Powell, LB Max Valles and QB Josh Woodrum to reserve/future contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Josh Boyce, LB James Burgess, DL Trevon Coley, DB Justin Currie, DB Trae Elston, DB Darius Hillary, J.P. Holtz and OL Zach Sterup to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Announced the resignation of coach Gary Kubiak.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed P Cory Carter.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Lavar Edwards, WR Marcus Leak, S Stefan McClure, CB Tevin Mitchel, QB Stephen Morris, G Adam Redmond, CB Larry Scott and WR Tevaun Smith to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Sterling Bailey, WR Moritz Bohringer, TE Kyle Carter, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Marquis Lucas, CB Tre Roberson, RB Bishop Sankey, OT Austin Shepherd and S Cedric Thompson to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Josh Allen, S Isaiah Johnson, OL Mike Liedtke, CB Cody Riggs, RB Blake Sims and TE Tevin Westbrook to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Karim Barton, LB Kourtnei Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB David Fluellen, WR Jonathan Krause, OT Tyler Marz and WR K.J. Maye to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL A.J. Francis, WR Matt Hazel, LB Rufus Johnson, DL Joey Mbu, OL Ronald Patrick, DB Shak Randolph, TE Wes Saxton, WR Kendal Thompson and T Isaiah Williams to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed C Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from Winnipeg. Recalled D Kevin Connauton from Tucson (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Al Montoya to a two-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed F Reid Boucher off waivers from Nashville. Assigned D Yohann Auvitu to Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Nicklas Jensen from Hartford (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely and D Maxim Lamarche were loaned to the team by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin will leave the team. Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator.

DUKE — Announced men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is taking a leave of absence to have lower back surgery. Named Jeff Capel interim coach.

OHIO STATE — Announced S Malik Hooker will enter the NFL draft.

PURDUE — Named Brian Brohm, Tony Levine, Nick Holt, Reggie Johnson, Anthony Poindexter and Dale Williams assistant football coaches and Greg Brohm to the football support staff.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Reinstated men’s senior basketball G Sindarius Thornwell from suspension.

TCU — Announced sophomore QB Foster Sawyer is transferring.