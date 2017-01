Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Danny Duffy on a five-year contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ramon Vazquez infielders coach, Johnny Washington first base coach and Jonathan Mathews outfielders coach.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES ) Released C Nolan Johnson and C Tyler Moore.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Trever Adams and RHP Daniel Carela.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Victor Capellan.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INFs Alexander Malleta, Jason Coker and Donel Duarte and RHP Randy Hamrick.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF David Popkins.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed WR Darvin Adams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL). Assigned F Marek Hrivik to Hartford.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced Tucson (AHL) recalled D Michael Boivin.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Greg Byrne athletic director. Promoted Mike Locksley to full-time offensive assistant football coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.