Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 3:21 pm
Share
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INFs Cody Asche and Everth Cabrera, LHPs David Holmberg and Cory Luebke, C Roberto Pena and Geovany Soto and RHPs Blake Smith and Anthony Swarzak on minor league contracts.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Brandon Jacobs.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator, Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator, Chad Englehart to strength and conditioning coach. Named Kevin O’Connell quarterbacks coach, Jim Tomsula defensive line coach and Kavan Latham assistant strength and conditioning coach. Re-signed LS Nick Sundberg.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Mason Geertsen from Colorado (ECHL). Reassigned F Alex Belzile and D Cody Corbett to Colorado.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released Gs Justin Kowalkoski and Jordan Ruby.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Ian Harkes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Brent Kallman.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Chance Myers. Re-signed D-M Amobi Okugo. Announced F Dairon Asprilla was returned by Millonarios F.C. (Colombia).

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed C Mechack Jerome.

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Jimmy Mulligan and G Kyle Zobeck.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Jesse Cormier men’s soccer coach.

GEORGE BROWN — Named Tom Valcke baseball coach.

PURDUE — Named Derrick Jackson assistant football coach.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended