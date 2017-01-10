Monday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Baruch 71, John Jay 55
Brown 90, Rhode Island Coll. 44
Bryant 56, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
CCSU 68, Mount St. Mary’s 58
La Salle 70, Rhode Island 51
NYU 67, Cortland St. 47
Old Westbury 66, Farmingdale 46
Robert Morris 83, LIU Brooklyn 42
Sacred Heart 70, Wagner 56
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Stevenson 63, Stockton 50
Alabama St. 79, MVSU 73
Belmont Abbey 84, Lees-McRae 78
Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 52
Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 50
Campbellsville 57, Cumberlands 37
Clayton St. 79, Augusta 63
Florida A&M 51, Morgan St. 48
Furman 95, Bob Jones 45
Georgetown (Ky.) 86, Life 57
Grambling St. 86, Alcorn St. 63
Hampton 75, Savannah St. 46
Johnson C. Smith 52, Virginia St. 35
Lee 89, West Florida 86
Lindsey Wilson 76, Cumberland (Tenn.) 64
Md.-Eastern Shore 60, NC A&T 57
NC Central at Delaware St., ppd.
Norfolk St. at SC State, ppd.
Point (Ga.) 61, Milligan 57
Southern U. 85, Jackson St. 56
Virginia Union 101, St. Augustine’s 48
Baker 85, Mid-Am Nazarene 60
Benedictine (Kan.) 63, Grand View 49
Evangel 60, Culver-Stockton 53
Graceland 82, Mount Mercy 67
William Penn 82, Clarke 75
Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alabama A&M 57
No scores reported