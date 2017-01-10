Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Knicks PG Derrick Rose misses game for unknown reason Next Story Monday’s College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Women's Basketball Scores

Monday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:15 am
Share
EAST

Baruch 71, John Jay 55

Brown 90, Rhode Island Coll. 44

Bryant 56, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

CCSU 68, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Advertisement

La Salle 70, Rhode Island 51

NYU 67, Cortland St. 47

Old Westbury 66, Farmingdale 46

Robert Morris 83, LIU Brooklyn 42

Sacred Heart 70, Wagner 56

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Stevenson 63, Stockton 50

SOUTH

Alabama St. 79, MVSU 73

Belmont Abbey 84, Lees-McRae 78

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 52

Bowie St. 64, Fayetteville St. 50

Campbellsville 57, Cumberlands 37

Clayton St. 79, Augusta 63

Florida A&M 51, Morgan St. 48

Furman 95, Bob Jones 45

Georgetown (Ky.) 86, Life 57

Grambling St. 86, Alcorn St. 63

Hampton 75, Savannah St. 46

Johnson C. Smith 52, Virginia St. 35

Lee 89, West Florida 86

Lindsey Wilson 76, Cumberland (Tenn.) 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 60, NC A&T 57

NC Central at Delaware St., ppd.

Norfolk St. at SC State, ppd.

Point (Ga.) 61, Milligan 57

Southern U. 85, Jackson St. 56

Virginia Union 101, St. Augustine’s 48

MIDWEST

Baker 85, Mid-Am Nazarene 60

Benedictine (Kan.) 63, Grand View 49

Evangel 60, Culver-Stockton 53

Graceland 82, Mount Mercy 67

William Penn 82, Clarke 75

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 61, Alabama A&M 57

FAR WEST

No scores reported

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Women's Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Knicks PG Derrick Rose misses game for unknown reason Next Story Monday’s College Basketball Scores