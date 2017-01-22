Sports Listen

Moneke’s career night leads UC Davis to road win at Hawaii

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:43 am
HONOLULU (AP) — Chima Moneke had a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds Saturday night and UC Davis made 5 of 8 free throws in the final 49 seconds to beat Hawaii 76-70.

The Aggies (12-8, 4-1 Big West) took the lead for good on Lawrence White’s 3-pointer to make it 71-69 with 1:39 left. The Rainbow Warriors (8-10, 2-3) missed 3-point attempts on the next two possessions while UC Davis pulled away at the foul line.

Moneke, a junior college transfer, had his sixth 20-point game in his first Division I season. Brynton Lemar added 18 points and Darius Graham hit a pair of late 3s.

Noah Allen had 26 points and Gibson Johnson added 14 for Hawaii, which took the lead four times in the second half but never by more than two points.

The Bows’ last lead was at 69-68 on Brocke Stepteau’s layup with 2:05 left.

Sports News
The Associated Press

