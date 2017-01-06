Sports Listen

Moore, Thomas share lead at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON January 6, 2017 10:09 pm
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas finished strong Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the SBS Tournament of Championship.

Moore birdied four of his last five holes, ended with a lob wedge that settled a foot from the cup on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 67. He played in the same group with Thomas, who closed with two birdies for a 67.

They were at 12-under 134 and were one shot ahead of Patrick Reed (65) and Jimmy Walker (70).

As many as six players were tied for the lead at one point. One of them was Hideki Matsuyama, going for his fourth straight victory, until he took double bogey on the 17th. He settled for a 68 and was three behind.

Sports News
