Moore’s near triple-double leads George Mason past St. Joe’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marquise Moore scored eight of his 24 points in the final 2:47, and had 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as George Mason pulled away late for a 75-67 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Moore, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who came in averaging 10.6 rebounds per game, has 1,006 career points. He became the second George Mason player with at least 1000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

Otis Livingston hit a 3-pointer and Moore hit 4 of 4 free throws to give the Patriots (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic 10) a 69-63 lead with 42 seconds left. Lamarr Kimble’s layup six seconds later pulled St. Joe’s with four, but Livingston, Jaire Grayer and Moore combined to make 6 of 6 foul shots from there to seal it.

Kimble led the Hawks (8-7, 2-2) with 18 points. Charlie Brown scored 17 and James Demery added 16 points.

George Mason made 26 of 52 from the field and outscored St. Joe’s 16-8 from the free-throw line.