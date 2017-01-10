Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Down goes Baylor: Top-ranked Bears lose to No. 10 WVU 89-68 Next Story Tuesday’s Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Moore's near triple-double leads…

Moore’s near triple-double leads George Mason past St. Joe’s

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:12 pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marquise Moore scored eight of his 24 points in the final 2:47, and had 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as George Mason pulled away late for a 75-67 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Moore, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who came in averaging 10.6 rebounds per game, has 1,006 career points. He became the second George Mason player with at least 1000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

Otis Livingston hit a 3-pointer and Moore hit 4 of 4 free throws to give the Patriots (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic 10) a 69-63 lead with 42 seconds left. Lamarr Kimble’s layup six seconds later pulled St. Joe’s with four, but Livingston, Jaire Grayer and Moore combined to make 6 of 6 foul shots from there to seal it.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Kimble led the Hawks (8-7, 2-2) with 18 points. Charlie Brown scored 17 and James Demery added 16 points.

Advertisement

George Mason made 26 of 52 from the field and outscored St. Joe’s 16-8 from the free-throw line.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Moore's near triple-double leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Down goes Baylor: Top-ranked Bears lose to No. 10 WVU 89-68 Next Story Tuesday’s Scores