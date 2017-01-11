Morris leads Iowa St. over Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Monte Morris scored a career-high 30 points and added five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 96-86 on Wednesday night.

Matt Thomas scored 19 and Nazareth Mitrou-Long contributed 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones (11-4, 3-1 Big 12), whose only conference loss was a 65-63 nail-biter at No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 4. It was Iowa State’s eighth-straight win over Oklahoma State.

Phil Forte scored 24 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 21 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-6, 0-4). The Cowboys lost their fourth straight and coach Brad Underwood remains stuck at 99 career wins.

Forte’s 3-pointer with 9:19 remaining put Oklahoma State ahead 67-62, but the Cyclones responded with a 17-4 run over the next six minutes, with eight consecutive points from Morris, to seize control.