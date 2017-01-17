Moses’ 3rd double-double leads Ball St past Central Michigan

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Moses scored a career-high 20 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked a career-best four shots as Ball State pulled away in the second half for a 98-83 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.
Tayler Persons added 18 points, Franko House scored 16 on 7-of-11 shooting, Francis Kiapway added 14 points and Jeremie Tyler 10 for Ball State.
Tyler and Moses scored five points apiece during a 12-2 run that gave the Cardinals (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) a 60-50 lead with 12:10 to play. Braylon Rayson hit back-to-back 3s to cut Central Michigan’s deficit to 62-59 fewer than two minutes later, but Ball State scored 15 of the next 18 points and the Chippewas never again threatened.
The Cardinals made 35 of 63 (55.6 percent) from the field and outrebounded Central Michigan 43-34.
Marcus Keene, who came in leading the nation in scoring at 28.7 points per game, made a career-high tying eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and seven assists for the Chippewas. Rayson had 20 points and David DiLeo added 14, including four 3s. Rayson and Keene were a combined 13 of 43 (32.6 percent) from the field.