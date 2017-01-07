Mount St. Mary’s holds off CCSU in 77-68 win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Miles Wilson scored 21 points with 8-for-12 shooting and Mount St. Mary’s hung on for a 77-68 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Chris Wray and Junior Robinson added 13 points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (5-12, 3-1 NEC), which shot 51 percent from the field and controlled the boards 35-30.

The Mountaineers took the lead for good on Robinson’s 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in the opening half and then got a free throw from Wray to take a 30-27 advantage into the break.

In the second half, Greg Alexander sank a 3 to spark a 9-0 run that stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 49-36 with 14:14 to go and held off Central Connecticut State the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils (2-13, 0-4) cut the deficit to 60-54 on Khalen Cumberlander’s layup with 4:42 to play before losing their 10th straight.

Cumberlander finished with a career-high 26 points.