Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Embiid strong in 4th quarter as 76ers beat Bucks 113-104
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mountain West admonishes New…

Mountain West admonishes New Mexico and Colorado State

By master January 16, 2017 6:25 pm
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has admonished New Mexico and Colorado State but taken no action against the schools for a verbal confrontation outside Moby Arena following Saturday night’s game.

The conference issued a statement Monday saying the behavior after Lobos’ 84-71 win was unacceptable and poor judgment was used by several individuals. It also said it was unclear how the incident began.

The confrontation between New Mexico assistant coach Terrence Rencher and Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo was caught on video by The Albuquerque Journal.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

In the video posted on Twitter, Omogbo and Rencher scream insults at each other while standing between two Lobos assistant coaches. Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy is seen holding back Omogbo, who eventually leaves the parking lot.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mountain West admonishes New…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Embiid strong in 4th quarter as 76ers beat Bucks 113-104