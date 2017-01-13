Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Muzzin, Pearson lead LA…

Muzzin, Pearson lead LA Kings’ 5-1 rout of struggling Blues

By GREG BEACHAM January 13, 2017 1:16 am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals apiece in the Los Angeles Kings’ fourth victory in six games, 5-1 over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead early in the second period with a rare offensive burst from one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams.

Los Angeles chased Jake Allen with Muzzin’s second goal, sending the St. Louis goalie to the bench early in his second straight game.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Paul Stastny scored on a skate deflection for the Blues, who have lost four of six. Carter Hutton replaced Allen and gave up two quick goals to Pearson.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Muzzin, Pearson lead LA…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores