Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story World Motor Sport Council approves sale of F1 to Liberty
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NAPA to sponsor Rossi's…

NAPA to sponsor Rossi’s bid for back-to-back Indy 500 wins

By MICHAEL MAROT January 18, 2017 12:58 pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi will have NAPA Auto Parts as the primary sponsor of the No. 98 car for the second straight year at IndyCar’s biggest race.

Andretti Autosport made the announcement Wednesday as the IndyCar Series held its annual media day in Indianapolis. NAPA will sponsor the car for seven races starting with season opener at St. Petersburg on March 12. The other races Rossi will drive the blue-and-yellow car will be at Long Beach, Road America, Watkins Glen and Sonoma and Indy’s street race.

Team owner Michael Andretti hired Rossi as his third full-time driver during the offseason. The 25-year-old Rossi won the 100th running of the 500 as a rookie.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

___

Advertisement

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NAPA to sponsor Rossi's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story World Motor Sport Council approves sale of F1 to Liberty