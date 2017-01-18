NAPA to sponsor Rossi’s bid for back-to-back Indy 500 wins

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi will have NAPA Auto Parts as the primary sponsor of the No. 98 car for the second straight year at IndyCar’s biggest race.

Andretti Autosport made the announcement Wednesday as the IndyCar Series held its annual media day in Indianapolis. NAPA will sponsor the car for seven races starting with season opener at St. Petersburg on March 12. The other races Rossi will drive the blue-and-yellow car will be at Long Beach, Road America, Watkins Glen and Sonoma and Indy’s street race.

Team owner Michael Andretti hired Rossi as his third full-time driver during the offseason. The 25-year-old Rossi won the 100th running of the 500 as a rookie.

