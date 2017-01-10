National Champions

The annual winners of the Associated Press college football poll’s top ranking with final records. Prior to 1968, with the exception of 1965, the final poll was released before the bowl games. How each team fared in those seasons is listed after the record.

2016_Clemson (14-1)

2015_Alabama (14-1)

2014_Ohio State (14-1)

2013_Florida State (14-0)

2012_Alabama (13-1)

2011_Alabama (12-1)

2010_Auburn (14-0)

2009_Alabama (14-0)

2008_Florida (13-1)

2007_LSU (12-2)

2006_Florida (13-1)

2005_Texas (13-0)

2004_Southern Cal (13-0)

2003_Southern Cal (12-1)

2002_Ohio State (14-0)

2001_Miami (12-0)

2000_Oklahoma (13-0)

1999_Florida State (12-0)

1998_Tennessee (13-0)

1997_Michigan (12-0)

1996_Florida (12-1)

1995_Nebraska (12-0)

1994_Nebraska (13-0)

1993_Florida State (12-1)

1992_Alabama (13-0)

1991_Miami (12-0)

1990_Colorado (11-1-1)

1989_Miami (11-1)

1988_Notre Dame (12-0)

1987_Miami (12-0)

1986_Penn St. (12-0)

1985_Oklahoma (11-1)

1984_Brigham Young (13-0)

1983_Miami (11-1)

1982_Penn St. (11-1)

1981_Clemson (12-0)

1980_Georgia (12-0)

1979_Alabama (12-0)

1978_Alabama (11-1)

1977_Notre Dame (11-1)

1976_Pittsburgh (12-0)

1975_Oklahoma (11-1)

1974_Oklahoma (11-0)

1973_Notre Dame (11-0)

1972_Southern Cal (12-0)

1971_Nebraska (13-0)

1970_Nebraska (11-0-1)

1969_Texas (11-0)

1968_Ohio St. (10-0)

1967_Southern Cal (9-1) def. Indiana 14-3 in the Rose Bowl.

1966_Notre Dame (9-0-1) did not play.

1965_Alabama (9-1-1)

1964_Alabama (10-0) lost to Texas 21-17 in the Orange Bowl.

1963_Texas (10-0) def. Navy 28-6 in the Cotton Bowl.

1962_Southern Cal (10-0) def. Wisconsin 42-37 in the Rose Bowl.

1961_Alabama (10-0) def. Arkansas 10-3 in the Sugar Bowl.

1960_Minnesota (8-1) lost to Washington 17-7 Rose Bowl.

1959_Syracuse (10-0) def. Texas 23-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

1958_LSU (10-0) def. Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl.

1957_Auburn (10-0) did not play.

1956_Oklahoma (10-0) did not play.

1955_Oklahoma (10-0) def. Maryland 20-6 in the Orange Bowl.

1954_Ohio St. (9-0) def. Southern Cal 20-7 in the Rose Bowl.

1953_Maryland (10-0) lost to Oklahoma 7-0 in the Orange Bowl.

1952_Michigan St. (9-0) did not play.

1951_Tennessee (10-0) lost to Maryland 28-13 in the Sugar Bowl.

1950_Oklahoma (10-0) lost to Kentucky 13-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

1949_Notre Dame (9-0) def. Southern Methodist 27-20 in final regular season game.

1948_Michigan (9-0) did not play.

1947_Notre Dame (9-0) did not play.

1946_Notre Dame (8-0-1) did not play.

1945_Army (9-0) did not play.

1944_Army (9-0) did not play.

1943_Notre Dame (9-1) did not play.

1942_Ohio St. (9-1) did not play.

1941_Minnesota (8-0) did not play.

1940_Minnesota (8-0) did not play.

1939_Texas A&M (10-0) def. Tulane 14-13 in the Sugar Bowl.

1938_Texas Christian (10-0) def. Carnegie Tech 15-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

1937_Pittsburgh (9-0-1) did not play.

1936_Minnesota (7-1) did not play.