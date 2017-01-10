Sports Listen

National Championship Leaders

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 3:40 am
Schools with most national championships in the Associated Press college football poll:

Ten

Alabama — 1961, 1964, 1965, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015.

Eight

Notre Dame — 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988.

Seven

Oklahoma — 1950, 1955, 1956, 1974, 1975, 1985, 2000.

Five

Miami — 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001.

Southern Cal — 1962, 1967, 1972, 2003, 2004.

Ohio State — 1942, 1954, 1968, 2002, 2014.

Four

Minnesota — 1936, 1940, 1941, 1960.

Nebraska — 1970, 1971, 1994, 1995.

Three

Florida — 1996, 2006, 2008.

Florida State — 1993, 1999, 2103.

Texas — 1963, 1969, 2005.

Two

Army — 1944, 1945.

Auburn — 1957, 2010.

Clemson — 1981, 2016.

LSU — 1958, 2007.

Michigan — 1948, 1997.

Penn State — 1982, 1986.

Pittsburgh — 1937, 1976.

Tennessee — 1951, 1998.

