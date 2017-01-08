Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story NFL Calendar
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Calendar

NBA Calendar

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 9:11 am
Share

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 17-19 — All-Star weekend, New Orleans.

Feb. 23 — Trade deadline.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

Advertisement

April 12-15 — Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Portsmouth, Va.

April 12 — Regular season ends.

April 14 — Rosters set for playoffs 2017.

April 15 — Playoffs begin.

April 23 — Early entry eligibility deadline.

May 1 — Conference semifinals begin.

May 9-14 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 16 — Draft lottery.

June 1 — NBA Finals begin.

June 12 — NBA draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

June 18 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 22 — NBA draft.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Calendar
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story NFL Calendar