NBA Calendar

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:12 am
Feb. 17-19 — All-Star weekend, New Orleans.

Feb. 23 — Trade deadline.

March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

April 12-15 — Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament.

April 12 — Regular season ends.

April 14 — Rosters set for playoffs 2017.

April 15 — Playoffs begin.

April 23 — Early entry eligibility deadline.

May 1 — Conference semifinals begin.

May 9-14 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 16 — Draft lottery.

June 1 — NBA Finals begin.

June 12 — NBA draft early-entry withdrawal deadline.

June 18 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 22 — NBA draft.

