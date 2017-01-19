NBA Calendar

Feb. 17-19 — All-Star weekend, New Orleans.
Feb. 23 — Trade deadline.
March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.
April 12-15 — Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament.
April 12 — Regular season ends.
April 14 — Rosters set for playoffs 2017.
April 15 — Playoffs begin.
April 23 — Early entry eligibility deadline.
May 1 — Conference semifinals begin.
May 9-14 — Draft combine, Chicago.
May 16 — Draft lottery.
June 1 — NBA Finals begin.
June 12 — NBA draft early-entry withdrawal deadline.
June 18 — NBA Finals latest possible date.
June 22 — NBA draft.