NBA fines Lowe, Wizards for assistant coach on the court

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 7:43 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Sidney Lowe $5,000 and the Wizards organization $15,000 after the assistant coach was standing on the court during the New York Knicks’ final possession of a game.

The league says Friday that Lowe was “potentially impacting game action” by standing on the court as the Knicks had the ball. Replays showed him close to Knicks guard Courtney Lee , who said he didn’t attempt a shot because he heard Lowe nearby yelling and believed it was a player who might block his shot.

Lee ended up passing to Brandon Jennings, but John Wall stole the ball from him to preserve the Wizards’ 113-110 victory on Thursday.

The NBA determined earlier in its Last 2 Minutes report that the Wizards should have been assessed a technical foul on the play.

Sports News
