NC Central pulls away from Hampton in 64-51 win

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Dajuan Graf scored 17 points and hauled in eight rebounds to lead North Carolina Central to a 64-51 win over Hampton on Monday night.

Patrick Cole added 13 points and Kyle Benton chipped in 12 for NC Central, which hit 25 of 55 (45.5 percent) from the field to pick up its third straight win. The Eagles (12-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) controlled the boards 38-29 and held Hampton to 17 field goals.

Trailing by six in the second half, the Eagles took control with a 10-0 run capped by Kyle Benton’s tip-in to make it 48-42 with nine minutes to play.

Hampton (6-11, 3-1) then got a layup from Jermaine Marrow to end a nearly five-minute scoring drought, cutting the gap back to four, but didn’t get any closer down the stretch.

Lawrence Cooks finished with 12 points and was the only NC Central player to reach double figures.