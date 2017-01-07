Sports Listen

NC State-UNC game postponed to Sunday due to icy conditions

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:20 pm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions have led to the postponement of Saturday night’s rivalry game between No. 14 North Carolina and North Carolina State until Sunday.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, UNC said the game would be played at 1 p.m. Sunday. That comes after a storm brought snow and freezing rain to the area starting Friday night and running into Saturday afternoon.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement that school officials “are not comfortable with the idea that thousands of people … would be leaving the arena tonight after 10 p.m.”

While temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Sunday, Cunningham said officials “think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening.”

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

