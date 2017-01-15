NCAA Basketball

Sports Listen

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 4 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
UMBC 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 1 .750 8 10 .444
New Hampshire 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
Maine 1 3 .250 5 14 .263
Albany (NY) 0 3 .000 9 9 .500
Hartford 0 3 .000 5 13 .278
Binghamton 0 4 .000 9 10 .474

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 73, Binghamton 66

Mass.-Lowell 71, Hartford 55

Stony Brook 74, Maine 54

Monday, Jan. 16

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
SMU 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
UCF 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
Tulsa 3 1 .750 9 7 .563
Houston 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Memphis 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
UConn 2 3 .400 7 10 .412
Tulane 1 3 .250 4 12 .250
East Carolina 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Temple 1 5 .167 10 9 .526
South Florida 0 5 .000 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 72, UConn 69

UCF 77, Houston 70

Tulsa 70, Temple 68

Memphis 62, South Florida 56

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Richmond 5 0 1.000 11 6 .647
VCU 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Dayton 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
La Salle 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
St. Bonaventure 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
George Mason 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Davidson 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Duquesne 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Saint Joseph’s 2 3 .400 8 8 .500
UMass 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
George Washington 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Fordham 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Saint Louis 1 4 .200 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 76, Duquesne 57

Richmond 70, Saint Joseph’s 66

Davidson 69, VCU 63

Saint Louis 63, George Mason 56

St. Bonaventure 73, Fordham 53

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Notre Dame 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Florida St. 4 1 .800 16 2 .889
North Carolina 4 1 .800 16 3 .842
Louisville 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Virginia 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Syracuse 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Miami 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Duke 2 3 .400 14 4 .778
Virginia Tech 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Boston College 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
NC State 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
Pittsburgh 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
Clemson 1 4 .200 11 6 .647
Wake Forest 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 72, Pittsburgh 46

Virginia 77, Clemson 73

Louisville 78, Duke 69

North Carolina 96, Florida St. 83

Notre Dame 76, Virginia Tech 71

Syracuse 76, Boston College 53

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 3 0 1.000 14 5 .737
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 12 8 .600
Lipscomb 2 1 .667 10 10 .500
North Florida 2 1 .667 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 13 7 .650
NJIT 1 2 .333 9 10 .474
Kennesaw St. 1 2 .333 7 12 .368
Stetson 0 3 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate 73, Jacksonville 66

NJIT 84, North Florida 78

Kennesaw St. 84, Stetson 65

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Lipscomb 80

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 5 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Baylor 4 1 .800 16 1 .941
West Virginia 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
TCU 3 2 .600 14 3 .824
Iowa St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Texas Tech 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Kansas St. 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Oklahoma 1 4 .200 7 9 .438
Texas 1 4 .200 7 10 .412
Oklahoma St. 0 5 .000 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 80

West Virginia 74, Texas 72

Baylor 77, Kansas St. 68

TCU 84, Iowa St. 77

Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 75

Monday, Jan. 16

Kansas at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 5 1 .833 17 1 .944
Creighton 4 1 .800 17 1 .944
Butler 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
Xavier 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Marquette 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Seton Hall 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
St. John’s 2 4 .333 8 11 .421
Georgetown 1 4 .200 10 8 .556
DePaul 1 4 .200 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 72, UConn 69

Villanova 70, St. John’s 57

Providence 65, Seton Hall 61

Butler 83, Xavier 78

Marquette 83, DePaul 58

Monday, Jan. 16

Marquette at Butler, 12 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 2 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 4 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Montana 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Portland St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
North Dakota 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
E. Washington 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
z-N. Colorado 3 3 .500 7 10 .412
Idaho 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Sacramento St. 2 3 .400 5 11 .313
S. Utah 2 3 .400 4 14 .222
Montana St. 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
N. Arizona 0 4 .000 3 14 .176
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 14 .125

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. 74, N. Arizona 62

Montana St. 68, N. Colorado 53

Portland St. 88, S. Utah 77

Montana 76, North Dakota 70

Weber St. 70, E. Washington 67

Idaho 77, Idaho St. 62

Monday, Jan. 16

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
UNC-Asheville 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Liberty 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
Campbell 3 3 .500 10 8 .556
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Radford 3 3 .500 8 10 .444
Longwood 3 3 .500 6 11 .353
High Point 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Charleston Southern 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Presbyterian 0 6 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 72, Campbell 63

Gardner-Webb 85, Longwood 79

Liberty 71, Radford 64

UNC-Asheville 76, Charleston Southern 67

High Point 77, Presbyterian 44

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 4 1 .800 16 2 .889
Michigan St. 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Purdue 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Northwestern 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Iowa 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Penn St. 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Nebraska 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Minnesota 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Illinois 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Michigan 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Indiana 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Ohio St. 0 4 .000 10 7 .588
Rutgers 0 5 .000 11 7 .611

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 52, Minnesota 50

Michigan 91, Nebraska 85

Maryland 62, Illinois 56

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 11 9 .550
CS Northridge 3 0 1.000 7 9 .438
UC Davis 2 1 .667 10 8 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Long Beach St. 1 2 .333 6 13 .316
UC Riverside 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
z-Hawaii 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Cal Poly 0 3 .000 5 12 .294

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

UC Santa Barbara 58, Cal Poly 53

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Sports News
