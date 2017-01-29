Sports Listen

NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:00 am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 8 0 1.000 18 5 .783
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 11 10 .524
UMBC 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
New Hampshire 5 3 .625 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 13 10 .565
z-Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Binghamton 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Maine 1 6 .143 5 17 .227
Hartford 1 7 .125 6 17 .261

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT

Albany (NY) 74, Hartford 61

Vermont 71, Stony Brook 64

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
SMU 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Tulsa 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Memphis 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Houston 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
UCF 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
UConn 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
Temple 2 7 .222 11 11 .500
East Carolina 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Tulane 1 8 .111 4 17 .190
South Florida 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 77, UCF 66

Memphis 57, East Carolina 50

UConn 78, Tulane 68

Houston 79, Temple 66

Sunday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Richmond 7 2 .778 13 8 .619
VCU 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Dayton 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
St. Bonaventure 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Rhode Island 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
La Salle 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
George Mason 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Davidson 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
George Washington 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Saint Joseph’s 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Fordham 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
UMass 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Duquesne 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Saint Louis 2 7 .222 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 84, Fordham 66

George Mason 76, UMass 74

Rhode Island 71, St. Bonaventure 59

George Washington 63, Saint Louis 55

Richmond 101, Duquesne 90

Saint Joseph’s 73, La Salle 72

Tuesday, Jan. 31

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 7 2 .778 19 4 .826
Virginia 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
Florida St. 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Notre Dame 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Louisville 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Georgia Tech 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Duke 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Virginia Tech 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Miami 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
NC State 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Clemson 2 6 .250 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 1 7 .125 12 9 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60

Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72

Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60

Miami 77, North Carolina 62

Duke 85, Wake Forest 83

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 6 1 .857 17 6 .739
SC-Upstate 5 2 .714 15 9 .625
Lipscomb 5 2 .714 13 11 .542
North Florida 4 3 .571 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 3 4 .429 9 14 .391
Jacksonville 2 5 .286 14 10 .583
Stetson 2 5 .286 9 14 .391
NJIT 1 6 .143 9 14 .391

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73

Lipscomb 66, NJIT 62

Stetson 88, North Florida 74

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Jacksonville 56

Monday, Jan. 30

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 7 1 .875 20 1 .952
Kansas 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kansas St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Texas Tech 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
TCU 3 5 .375 14 7 .667
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
Oklahoma 2 6 .250 8 12 .400
Texas 2 6 .250 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

Tennessee 70, Kansas St. 58

Florida 84, Oklahoma 52

Texas Tech 77, LSU 64

Vanderbilt 84, Iowa St. 78

Georgia 59, Texas 57

Oklahoma St. 99, Arkansas 71

Baylor 78, Mississippi 75

Auburn 88, TCU 80

Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

Monday, Jan. 30

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 7 2 .778 19 2 .905
Butler 7 3 .700 18 4 .818
Creighton 6 3 .667 19 3 .864
Xavier 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
Marquette 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
St. John’s 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Providence 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
Seton Hall 3 5 .375 13 7 .650
Georgetown 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
DePaul 1 7 .125 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence 79, Marquette 78

Creighton 83, DePaul 66

Georgetown 85, Butler 81

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 7 1 .875 12 7 .632
North Dakota 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
E. Washington 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Montana St. 6 4 .600 11 12 .478
Idaho 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Montana 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Portland St. 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 7 12 .368
z-N. Colorado 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
S. Utah 2 7 .222 4 18 .182
Idaho St. 1 7 .125 3 17 .150

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 68, North Dakota 67

Montana St. 91, E. Washington 90, OT

N. Colorado 89, S. Utah 71

Idaho 85, Montana 77, OT

Sacramento St. 80, Portland St. 77, OT

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
UNC-Asheville 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Liberty 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
High Point 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Campbell 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Radford 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Charleston Southern 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Longwood 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Presbyterian 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69

High Point 83, Winthrop 80, OT

Liberty 72, Campbell 40

Gardner-Webb 85, Charleston Southern 76

Presbyterian 71, Longwood 62

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Presbyterian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
Wisconsin 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Purdue 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Northwestern 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Indiana 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Michigan St. 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Iowa 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Nebraska 3 5 .375 9 11 .450
Minnesota 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Illinois 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Rutgers 1 8 .111 12 10 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT

Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

Penn St. 71, Illinois 67

Iowa 85, Ohio St. 72

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 5 1 .833 13 8 .619
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
CS Northridge 5 3 .625 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 6 12 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
z-Hawaii 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 6 15 .286
UC Santa Barbara 1 6 .143 3 16 .158

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge 63, UC Riverside 59

UC Davis 74, UC Irvine 65

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, Cal Poly 71

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56

