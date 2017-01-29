NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|5
|.783
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|UMBC
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|11
|.500
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|17
|.227
|Hartford
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT
Albany (NY) 74, Hartford 61
Vermont 71, Stony Brook 64
Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|SMU
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Temple
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Tulane
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
|South Florida
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Tulsa 77, UCF 66
Memphis 57, East Carolina 50
UConn 78, Tulane 68
Houston 79, Temple 66
South Florida at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Richmond
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|8
|.619
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|La Salle
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Davidson
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|UMass
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Duquesne
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Louis
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|15
|.286
___
Davidson 84, Fordham 66
George Mason 76, UMass 74
Rhode Island 71, St. Bonaventure 59
George Washington 63, Saint Louis 55
Richmond 101, Duquesne 90
Saint Joseph’s 73, La Salle 72
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 8 p.m.
Dayton at Fordham, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|4
|.826
|Virginia
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Florida St.
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Notre Dame
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisville
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Georgia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Miami
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|NC State
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Clemson
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
___
Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60
Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72
Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60
Miami 77, North Carolina 62
Duke 85, Wake Forest 83
Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|6
|.739
|SC-Upstate
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Lipscomb
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|11
|.542
|North Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|14
|.391
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|10
|.583
|Stetson
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73
Lipscomb 66, NJIT 62
Stetson 88, North Florida 74
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Jacksonville 56
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|7
|1
|.875
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77
Tennessee 70, Kansas St. 58
Florida 84, Oklahoma 52
Texas Tech 77, LSU 64
Vanderbilt 84, Iowa St. 78
Georgia 59, Texas 57
Oklahoma St. 99, Arkansas 71
Baylor 78, Mississippi 75
Auburn 88, TCU 80
Kansas 79, Kentucky 73
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|2
|.905
|Butler
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|4
|.818
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Marquette
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Providence
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
___
Providence 79, Marquette 78
Creighton 83, DePaul 66
Georgetown 85, Butler 81
Virginia at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|7
|.632
|North Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|Idaho
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Montana
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|S. Utah
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|18
|.182
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|17
|.150
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Arizona 68, North Dakota 67
Montana St. 91, E. Washington 90, OT
N. Colorado 89, S. Utah 71
Idaho 85, Montana 77, OT
Sacramento St. 80, Portland St. 77, OT
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|High Point
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Radford
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Presbyterian
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
___
UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69
High Point 83, Winthrop 80, OT
Liberty 72, Campbell 40
Gardner-Webb 85, Charleston Southern 76
Presbyterian 71, Longwood 62
Presbyterian at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Northwestern
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Rutgers
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
___
Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT
Maryland 85, Minnesota 78
Penn St. 71, Illinois 67
Iowa 85, Ohio St. 72
Michigan at Michigan St., 1 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|CS Northridge
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|z-Hawaii
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
CS Northridge 63, UC Riverside 59
UC Davis 74, UC Irvine 65
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, Cal Poly 71
Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56