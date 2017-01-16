NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Penn State (30)
|16-2-1
|964
|4
|2. Denver (16)
|15-5-4
|941
|1
|3. Boston University (1)
|13-5-2
|880
|5
|4. Minnesota-Duluth (1)
|13-5-4
|866
|3
|5. UMass-Lowell (2)
|15-5-3
|811
|6
|6. Harvard
|11-4-1
|704
|2
|7. Minnesota
|13-5-2
|672
|9
|8. North Dakota
|13-7-3
|654
|7
|9. Union (NY)
|16-5-2
|619
|11
|10. Boston College
|14-8-2
|535
|8
|11. Ohio State
|11-4-5
|489
|10
|12. Vermont
|15-7-2
|441
|12
|13. Western Michigan
|11-6-3
|406
|14
|14. Notre Dame
|13-8-2
|325
|13
|15. Cornell
|11-4-1
|280
|19
|16. St. Lawrence
|12-6-6
|264
|16
|17. Quinnipiac
|13-10-2
|199
|15
|18. Bemidji State
|15-8-3
|157
|17
|19. Omaha
|13-8-3
|93
|—
|20. Minnesota State
|14-8-2
|77
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Cloud State 31, Providence 22, Robert Morris 20, Air Force 8, Miami 5, Wisconsin 1.