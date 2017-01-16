Sports Listen

Sports News

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:23 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Penn State (30) 16-2-1 964 4
2. Denver (16) 15-5-4 941 1
3. Boston University (1) 13-5-2 880 5
4. Minnesota-Duluth (1) 13-5-4 866 3
5. UMass-Lowell (2) 15-5-3 811 6
6. Harvard 11-4-1 704 2
7. Minnesota 13-5-2 672 9
8. North Dakota 13-7-3 654 7
9. Union (NY) 16-5-2 619 11
10. Boston College 14-8-2 535 8
11. Ohio State 11-4-5 489 10
12. Vermont 15-7-2 441 12
13. Western Michigan 11-6-3 406 14
14. Notre Dame 13-8-2 325 13
15. Cornell 11-4-1 280 19
16. St. Lawrence 12-6-6 264 16
17. Quinnipiac 13-10-2 199 15
18. Bemidji State 15-8-3 157 17
19. Omaha 13-8-3 93
20. Minnesota State 14-8-2 77 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Cloud State 31, Providence 22, Robert Morris 20, Air Force 8, Miami 5, Wisconsin 1.

Sports News
