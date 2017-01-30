NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota-Duluth (46)
|17-5-4
|996
|2
|2. Denver (3)
|18-6-4
|947
|3
|3. Boston University
|17-7-2
|888
|1
|4. Union (1)
|18-6-2
|777
|5
|5. Harvard
|14-5-2
|749
|9
|6. Penn State
|16-4-2
|739
|4
|7. Minnesota
|15-7-2
|716
|6
|8. Boston College
|17-9-2
|605
|13
|9. Western Michigan
|14-7-3
|596
|10
|10. Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-9-3
|564
|7
|11. Ohio State
|12-6-6
|497
|8
|12. Vermont
|16-8-2
|421
|11
|13. North Dakota
|14-10-3
|419
|12
|14. St. Lawrence
|15-7-6
|416
|16
|15. Providence
|14-8-4
|280
|19
|16. Cornell
|12-6-2
|244
|14
|17. Notre Dame
|14-9-3
|221
|15
|18. Wisconsin
|13-8-1
|93
|NR
|19. Quinnipiac
|14-11-2
|81
|17
|20. Michigan Tech
|16-9-7
|73
|NR
Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30, Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.