NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota-Duluth (46) 17-5-4 996 2 2. Denver (3) 18-6-4 947 3 3. Boston University 17-7-2 888 1 4. Union (1) 18-6-2 777 5 5. Harvard 14-5-2 749 9 6. Penn State 16-4-2 739 4 7. Minnesota 15-7-2 716 6 8. Boston College 17-9-2 605 13 9. Western Michigan 14-7-3 596 10 10. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-9-3 564 7 11. Ohio State 12-6-6 497 8 12. Vermont 16-8-2 421 11 13. North Dakota 14-10-3 419 12 14. St. Lawrence 15-7-6 416 16 15. Providence 14-8-4 280 19 16. Cornell 12-6-2 244 14 17. Notre Dame 14-9-3 221 15 18. Wisconsin 13-8-1 93 NR 19. Quinnipiac 14-11-2 81 17 20. Michigan Tech 16-9-7 73 NR

Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30, Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.