NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 3:04 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota-Duluth (46) 17-5-4 996 2
2. Denver (3) 18-6-4 947 3
3. Boston University 17-7-2 888 1
4. Union (1) 18-6-2 777 5
5. Harvard 14-5-2 749 9
6. Penn State 16-4-2 739 4
7. Minnesota 15-7-2 716 6
8. Boston College 17-9-2 605 13
9. Western Michigan 14-7-3 596 10
10. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-9-3 564 7
11. Ohio State 12-6-6 497 8
12. Vermont 16-8-2 421 11
13. North Dakota 14-10-3 419 12
14. St. Lawrence 15-7-6 416 16
15. Providence 14-8-4 280 19
16. Cornell 12-6-2 244 14
17. Notre Dame 14-9-3 221 15
18. Wisconsin 13-8-1 93 NR
19. Quinnipiac 14-11-2 81 17
20. Michigan Tech 16-9-7 73 NR

Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30, Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.

