NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 26
Villanova 31, Saint Francis (Pa.) 21
Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14
New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21
Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14
Richmond 39, N.C. A&T 10
Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24
Youngstown St. 38, Samford 24
San Diego 35, Cal Poly 21
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 3
James Madison 55, New Hampshire 22
Youngstown State 40, Jacksonville State 24
South Dakota State 10, Villanova 7
Sam Houston State 41, Chattanooga 36
North Dakota State 45, San Diego 7
Eastern Washington 31, Central Arkansas 14
Wofford 17, The Citadel 3
Richmond 27, North Dakota 24
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 9
James Madison 65, Sam Houston State 7
North Dakota State 36, South Dakota State 10
Youngstown State 30, Wofford 23, 2OT
Eastern Washington 38, Richmond 0
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 16
James Madison 27, North Dakota State 17
Youngstown State 40, Eastern Washington 38
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
James Madison 28, Youngstown State 14