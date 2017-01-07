Sports Listen

Sports News

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:27 pm
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 26

Villanova 31, Saint Francis (Pa.) 21

Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14

New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21

Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14

Richmond 39, N.C. A&T 10

Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24

Youngstown St. 38, Samford 24

San Diego 35, Cal Poly 21

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 3

James Madison 55, New Hampshire 22

Youngstown State 40, Jacksonville State 24

South Dakota State 10, Villanova 7

Sam Houston State 41, Chattanooga 36

North Dakota State 45, San Diego 7

Eastern Washington 31, Central Arkansas 14

Wofford 17, The Citadel 3

Richmond 27, North Dakota 24

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9

James Madison 65, Sam Houston State 7

Saturday, Dec. 10

North Dakota State 36, South Dakota State 10

Youngstown State 30, Wofford 23, 2OT

Eastern Washington 38, Richmond 0

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 16

James Madison 27, North Dakota State 17

Saturday, Dec. 17

Youngstown State 40, Eastern Washington 38

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 7
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

James Madison 28, Youngstown State 14

