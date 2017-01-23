NCAA reveals potential top 16 seeds for NCAA women’s hoops

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Mississippi State would be the four top seeds if the NCAA women’s basketball tournament began Monday.

For the second consecutive year, the NCAA provided a snapshot of the tournament field, unveiling the top 16 teams as of Monday, in order. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 18.

Following the top four seeds were Florida State, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

Maryland, which is third in the AP Top 25, is ninth according to the committee. Texas, Duke and Stanford came after the Terrapins. The Cardinal are hosting the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships the weekend of the NCAAs, so they would have a conflict.

Louisville, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona State round out the 16 teams.

The Pac-12 would have five schools and the ACC would have four of the first 16.