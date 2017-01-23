Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA reveals potential top…

NCAA reveals potential top 16 seeds for NCAA women’s hoops

By DOUG FEINBERG January 23, 2017 8:00 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Mississippi State would be the four top seeds if the NCAA women’s basketball tournament began Monday.

For the second consecutive year, the NCAA provided a snapshot of the tournament field, unveiling the top 16 teams as of Monday, in order. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 18.

Following the top four seeds were Florida State, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Maryland, which is third in the AP Top 25, is ninth according to the committee. Texas, Duke and Stanford came after the Terrapins. The Cardinal are hosting the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships the weekend of the NCAAs, so they would have a conflict.

Advertisement

Louisville, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona State round out the 16 teams.

The Pac-12 would have five schools and the ACC would have four of the first 16.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA reveals potential top…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended